Aixtron with bigger than expected Q4 operating loss
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
February 24, 2015 / 6:55 AM

Aixtron with bigger than expected Q4 operating loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s Aixtron reported a bigger than expected quarterly operating loss on Tuesday, citing a challenging environment for companies making light emitting diode (LED) chips, who are its customers.

Its fourth-quarter loss before interest and tax (EBIT) came to 18.9 million euros ($21.4 million), wider than its 17.9 million third-quarter loss and missing analyst consensus for a 6.8 million-euro loss in a Reuters poll.

The company said it expected 2015 revenue to come to 220-250 million euros, while its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would turn positive in the second half of 2015. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
