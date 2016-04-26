Aixtron Q1 operating loss widens, demand from LED customers low

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - German chip equipment maker Aixtron on Tuesday posted worse-than-expected results as it continued to struggle with low orders from its LED customers.

Aixtron reported a 14.7 million euro ($16.56 million)operating loss (EBIT) in the first quarter, worse than the 8.8 million euro loss in the same period a year earlier.

That was worse than the average expectation in a Reuters poll for a 13 million euro loss.

Sales dropped 47 percent to 21.4 million euros, which was even below the most pessimistic poll estimate of 26.9 million euros.

“The reason for this was in particular the weak demand for production systems for gallium nitride-based LED applications,” Aixtron said in a statement.

The company said it still expects to slightly improve 2016 EBITDA, EBIT, net result and free cash flow from 2015, before returning to positive EBITDA in 2017. ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)