Germany's Aixtron turns positive core profit in Q3

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - German chip-equipment maker Aixtron made its first core profit since 2013 in the third quarter, thanks to a better product mix and a payment from a contractual settlement.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 36 percent to 4 million euros ($4.4 million), Aixtron said on Tuesday.

Order intake was down 34 percent from the second quarter to 34 million euros, said Aixtron, which cut its full-year sales forecast this month on a delayed shipment of a major order to China. ($1=0.9046 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)