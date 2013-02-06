FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Noodle restaurant chain Ajisen expects sharp drop in 2012 profit
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 6, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

Noodle restaurant chain Ajisen expects sharp drop in 2012 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Japanese style noodle restaurant chain operator Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd warned on Wednesday it expected to post a significant drop in 2012 profit due to lower restaurant sales as Chinese consumers turned away after a political dispute between Japan and China over some East China Sea islands.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Ajisen said sluggish consumer sentiment in the second half of 2012 and rising operating expenses had also hit its earnings.

The warnings came days after KFC parent Yum Brands Inc warned that it expects 2013 earnings to shrink rather than grow as it struggles to manage a food safety scare in China, and sees no return to growth in restaurant sales there until the fourth quarter.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
