10 months ago
UAE'S Ajman Bank raises $230 million Islamic loan - bankers
November 2, 2016 / 8:41 AM / 10 months ago

UAE'S Ajman Bank raises $230 million Islamic loan - bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ajman Bank, a United Arab Emirates-based lender, has raised $230 million through an Islamic loan, bankers familiar with the situation said.

Ajman Bank did not respond to a request for comment.

Noor Bank was the investment agent and bookrunner, and Dubai Islamic Bank also had a lead role in the two-year murabaha deal.

Ajman Bank closed in March last year a $155 million two-year murabaha loan, which followed an additional $200 million three-year syndicated Islamic loan in January 2015.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia

