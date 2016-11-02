UAE'S Ajman Bank raises $230 million Islamic loan - bankers

DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ajman Bank, a United Arab Emirates-based lender, has raised $230 million through an Islamic loan, bankers familiar with the situation said.

Ajman Bank did not respond to a request for comment.

Noor Bank was the investment agent and bookrunner, and Dubai Islamic Bank also had a lead role in the two-year murabaha deal.

Ajman Bank closed in March last year a $155 million two-year murabaha loan, which followed an additional $200 million three-year syndicated Islamic loan in January 2015.