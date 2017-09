Jan 14 (Reuters) - AK BARS BANK oJSC :

* Says Holdingovaya Kompaniya Ak Bars OJSC divested 8.955 pct stake in company

* Says Garant-Management LLC acquired 8.955 pct stake in company Source text: bit.ly/1DF1wgv, bit.ly/1BZpqRB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)