BRIEF-AK BARS Bank repays $100 mln credit facility
#Credit Markets
December 31, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AK BARS Bank repays $100 mln credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - AK BARS Bank OJSC :

* Said on Tuesday it repaid facility in the amount of $100 million

* It was AK BARS Bank’s second Sharia compliant project in Islamic finance market following its debut $60 million deal of 2011

* General funding for AK BARS Bank has been utilized to fund Shari‘a compliant assets and investment projects in the Republic of Tatarstan and AK BARS Bank’s presence regions

* Citi, COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft and Emirates NBD Capital Limited acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners on the facility Source text: bit.ly/1xvuoFU

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

