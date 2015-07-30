FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Ak Bars Bank lifts size of Eurobond issue to $350 mln - source
July 30, 2015 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Ak Bars Bank lifts size of Eurobond issue to $350 mln - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russian mid-sized bank Ak Bars Bank has increased the size of a Eurobond issue to $350 million, a financial market source told Reuters on Thursday.

It was expected the bank would issue $300 million of three-year Eurobonds. The final yield on the bonds was set at 8 percent earlier on Thursday.

The bonds are the first Eurobonds to be placed by a Russian company in 2015.

Ak Bars Bank earlier mandated Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank as joint lead managers to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings for the issue. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Mark Potter)

