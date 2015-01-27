AK Steel profit falls 62 pct as costs rise

Jan 27 (Reuters) - AK Steel Holding Corp reported a 62 percent fall in quarterly profit as operating costs increased and it sold steel at lower prices.

Net profit attributable to AK Steel for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 fell to $13.5 million, or 7 cents per share, from $35.2 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating costs rose 37 percent. The average selling price per ton fell 4 percent.

Net sales rose 36 percent to $2.0 billion. (Reporting by Sweta Singh and Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)