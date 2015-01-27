FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AK Steel profit falls 62 pct as costs rise
January 27, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

AK Steel profit falls 62 pct as costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - AK Steel Holding Corp reported a 62 percent fall in quarterly profit as operating costs increased and it sold steel at lower prices.

Net profit attributable to AK Steel for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 fell to $13.5 million, or 7 cents per share, from $35.2 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating costs rose 37 percent. The average selling price per ton fell 4 percent.

Net sales rose 36 percent to $2.0 billion. (Reporting by Sweta Singh and Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
