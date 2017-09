April 22 (Reuters) - AK Steel Holding Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by higher operating costs.

The steelmaker’s first-quarter net loss widened to $86.1 million, or 63 cents per share, from $9.9 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to $1.38 billion. (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)