Jan 28 (Reuters) - AK Transaero OJSC

* VTB opened 9 billion roubles ($133 million) loan for 3 years secured by state guarantee - VTB

* Transaero will use loan to finance company's main operating activities - VTB Source text: bit.ly/1z2gBWA Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.6610 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)