CORRECTED-Akamai to acquire cyber security provider Prolexic for $370 mln
December 2, 2013 / 11:20 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Akamai to acquire cyber security provider Prolexic for $370 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to say the deal is expected to reduce, not add to, the company’s adjusted profit in the first full year after deal closing)

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc, whose products help move content quickly over the Internet, said it will buy cloud-based security provider Prolexic Technologies Inc for about $370 million.

The acquisition of Prolexic, which safeguards data centers and enterprise IP applications against hacker attacks, is expected to reduce the company’s adjusted profit by 6-8 cents per share in the first full year after the deal’s closing.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2014. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

