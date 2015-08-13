FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Voiding previous decision, U.S. court says Limelight infringes Akamai patent
August 13, 2015 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

Voiding previous decision, U.S. court says Limelight infringes Akamai patent

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Limelight Networks Inc.’s control over its customers’ use of its services to deliver media content over the Internet means it is responsible for infringing a patent held by rival Akamai Technologies Inc , a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday.

A full slate of 10 judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a previous decision by the court clearing Limelight of infringement because Limelight did not itself carry out all the steps of the patent. The case was on remand from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Meredith Mazzilli

