July 25 (Reuters) - Internet content delivery company Akamai Technologies Inc posted 20 percent rise in revenue, helped by higher adoption of its cloud infrastructure service.

Revenue for the company, which competes with Level 3 Communications and Limelight Networks, rose to $331 million.

Net income fell to $44 million, or 24 cents per share, from $47.9 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.