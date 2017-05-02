Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Akamai Technologies Inc, which helps speed up content delivery over the internet, reported a 7.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the company benefited from demand for its cloud security services.
The company's net income rose to $80.9 million, or 46 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $74.9 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $609.2 million from $567.7 million.
Akamai has beefed up its presence in the fast-growing cloud security market as the company looks to counter slowing demand in its media-delivery business.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.