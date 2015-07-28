FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Akamai profit falls about 8 pct as costs rise
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Akamai profit falls about 8 pct as costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc, whose services help deliver Internet content faster, reported a near 8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a rise in costs.

Shares of Akamai, which claims to deliver between 15 and 30 percent of all Web traffic, fell 5.6 percent to $69.50 in trading after the bell.

The company’s net income fell to $67.2 million, or 37 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $72.9 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 13.6 percent to $540.7 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.