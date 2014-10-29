FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Akamai quarterly revenue rises 26 pct
October 29, 2014 / 8:06 PM / 3 years ago

Akamai quarterly revenue rises 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc, whose service helps speed up delivery of Web content, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its media and security products.

The company’s revenue rose to $498 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $395.8 million a year earlier.

Net income rose to $91.2 million, or 50 cents per share, from $79.8 million, or 44 cents per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

