Akamai's quarterly revenue rises 16 pct
April 28, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

Akamai's quarterly revenue rises 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc, whose service helps speed up delivery of online content, reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its media and security products.

The company’s net income rose to $77.7 million, or 43 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $72.8 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $526.5 million from $453.5 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

