Turkey's Akbank tightens guidance for $500 mln Tier 2 bond - lead

DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Turkey's Akbank has tightened price guidance for its $500 million subordinated 10-year non-call five bond to 7.25-7.375 percent from an initial price guidance of 7.5 percent area, a document by one of the lead banks showed.

Order books for the Tier 2 paper were in excess of $1.75 billion. The bond is expected to price later on Wednesday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are the bookrunners.