ISTANBUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Akbank said on Monday it had mandated foreign banks to issue dollar-denominated bonds worth up to $1.5 billion.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, HSBC, JPMorgan, and Societe Generale were hired for issuance, the lender said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Seda Sezer)