ISTANBUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Akbank said on Wednesday it had mandated five banks for a lira-denominated bond issue as part of previously announced plans to issue up to $1 billion worth of debt.

It said it had mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Citi and HSBC for the issue.  (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)