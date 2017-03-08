Turkey's Akbank sets initial price guidance for subordinated dollar bond -lead

DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Turkey's Akbank has set initial price guidance for its planned subordinated U.S. dollar bond in the region of 7.5 percent, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed.
The Tier 2 bond, which has a 10-year maturity and is non-callable for five years, is expected to amount to $500 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are the bookrunners. The bond is expected to price on Wednesday.
