5 months ago
Turkey's Akbank mandates banks before Tier 2 dollar bond sale -lead
March 6, 2017 / 8:49 AM / 5 months ago

Turkey's Akbank mandates banks before Tier 2 dollar bond sale -lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's Akbank has mandated banks to arrange fixed income investor meetings in Europe and the United States ahead of a potential U.S. dollar-denominated benchmark 144A/RegS bond sale, a document issued by a lead bank showed on Monday.

The banks are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered Bank.

The Turkish lender will start its roadshows on Monday, March 6 in London. A benchmark subordinated Tier 2 offer could follow. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

