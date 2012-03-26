FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Akbank says Citigroup must make offer to Sabanci
March 26, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 6 years ago

Akbank says Citigroup must make offer to Sabanci

ISTANBUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Citigroup, which plans to reduce its stake in Turkey’s Akbank from 20 percent to below 10 percent, must make its offer to Sabanci Holding under the terms of its shareholders’ agreement, Akbank said in a statement.

In written answers to Reuters questions, Akbank said Sabanci will make its assessment when the offer is made, adding that Citigroup’s reduction of its stake was for technical reasons and was already reflected in Akbank’s share price.

The Turkish lender had said in a statement late on Friday that the sale decision was part of a move to prepare for Basel III rules and technical reasons related to Citigroup.

Citigroup purchased its 20 percent stake in Akbank in January 2007 and said on Friday it expects to record an impairment charge related to its total investment in Akbank amounting to about $1.1 billion pre-tax.

