ISTANBUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The initial price guidance on Turkish lender Akbank’s lira-denominated Eurobond is 7.6 percent, bankers said on Tuesday, with final pricing expected on Wednesday.

Akbank’s issue will be the first Turkish lira Eurobond issued by a domestic borrower and is a move party to address a mismatch between maturity terms for assets and liabilities, a problem for the Turkish banking sector in general.