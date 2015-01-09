FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Akbank sees 2015 asset growth at 13-15 percent
January 9, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Akbank sees 2015 asset growth at 13-15 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Akbank expects asset growth of 13-15 percent this year while it sees loans and deposits growing 15-17 percent, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange late on Thursday.

In the period 2015-2017 it sees a compound annual growth rate of 16-18 percent for assets and 17-19 percent for loans and deposits.

For the banking sector as a whole, the bank forecast that this year asset and deposit growth would be 12-14 percent and loan growth 14-16 percent.

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
