ISTANBUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Akbank said Citigroup, which has a 20 percent stake in the bank, has started selling a 10.1 percent stake of Thursday.

No investor will be allowed to buy more than a five percent stake, Akbank said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

The bank said Citigroup would hold the remaining 9.9 percent stake for three years. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Jason Neely)