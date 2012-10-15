FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Akbank 5-yr bond guidance falls to mid swaps +330 bps-bankers
October 15, 2012

Turkey's Akbank 5-yr bond guidance falls to mid swaps +330 bps-bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The initial price guidance for Turkish lender Akbank’s $500 million five-year dollar-denominated bond issue has been revised down to 330 basis points over mid swaps, bankers familiar with the issue said on Monday.

The bond, initially indicated at 340 basis points above mid swaps, has already attracted bids of more than $3 billion, bankers said. The initial guidance on its $500 million 10-year bond was seen at mid swaps +360 basis points, the bankers said. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

