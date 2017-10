ISTANBUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Akbank posted a first quarter net profit of 868 million lira ($480 million) on Wednesday, up more than 50 percent from a year ago and in line with the 871 million consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.

The bank posted a net profit of 556 million lira in the first quarter a year earlier. ($1 = 1.8045 Turkish liras) (Writing by Nick Tattersall)