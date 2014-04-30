FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Akbank Q1 net profit drops 25 pct, beats forecasts
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2014 / 3:02 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Akbank Q1 net profit drops 25 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Akbank on Wednesday posted a net profit of 651.5 million lira ($307 million) for the first quarter, a 25 percent decline from the same period a year ago but nonetheless beating market expectations.

Akbank, controlled by Istanbul-based Sabanci Holding , had been expected to show net income of 582 million lira in the period, according to a Reuters poll of 13 analysts.

The bank’s loan book stood at 110.8 billion lira, it said. ($1 = 2.12 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.