UPDATE 1-Turkey's Akbank secures $1.5 bln syndicated loan
August 16, 2013 / 11:03 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Turkey's Akbank secures $1.5 bln syndicated loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

ISTANBUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Akbank said on Friday it had secured from international markets a one-year syndicated loan in two tranches of $419.5 million and 779 million euros ($1.03 billion).

It said the loan will be used for foreign trade financing and will have a total cost of LIBOR +0.75 percent and EURIBOR +0.75 percent.

The total cost was 60 basis points less than the level of 135 basis points in its one-year syndicated loan worth $1.5 billion in August last year.

The bank said in a statement 38 banks from 19 countries took part in the syndication. Since 1993 Akbank has secured $22.5 billion in 34 syndicated loans. ($1 = 0.7546 euros) (Writing by Daren Butler; Editihg by Nick Tattersall)

