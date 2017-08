Turkey's Akbank signs $1.2 bln equivalent loan

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's Akbank has signed a $1.2 billion equivalent multi-currency and dual-tranche syndicated loan, it said on Monday.

The deal included dual-currency term loan facilities of$404.5 million and 738.3 million euros ($802.2 million), according to a statement from Emirates NBD Capital.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Emirates NBD Capital and ICBC Turkey Yatırım Menkul Değerler acted as joint coordinators and bookrunners on the transaction. ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Susan Thomas)