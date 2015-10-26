FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 2 years ago

Akbank of Turkey posts 9 percent decline in Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Akbank on Monday posted an 8.7 percent decline in third-quarter net profit to 671.65 million lira ($233 million) as operating costs rose, an income statement said.

The figure compared with 720.9 million lira in the same period of 2014. Net income had been expected to come in at 682 million lira in the third quarter, according to a Reuters poll of six banks and brokerages. ($1 = 2.89 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Can Sezer; editing by David Clarke)

