Russian bank Ak Bars places $500 mln Eurobond - source
November 9, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

Russian bank Ak Bars places $500 mln Eurobond - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mid-sized Russian bank lender Ak Bars has raised $500 million via a three-year Eurobond at an 8.75 percent yield, below its initial 9 percent guidance, a financial market source said on Friday.

The issue, organised by Credit Suisse and VTB Capital, follows the July placement of $600 million of 10-year Eurobonds with an 8 percent yield.

Ak Bars, with its headquarters and key operations in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, is ranked among the top 30 lenders in Russia. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dan Lalor)

