FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan auto parts firm Akebono Brake says finds inappropriate accounting
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
A big bet on production
Energy & Environment
A big bet on production
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Japan auto parts firm Akebono Brake says finds inappropriate accounting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japanese automotive parts maker Akebono Brake Industry Co said it discovered a case of inappropriate accounting and delayed the filing of its quarterly results to investigate other possible breaches.

The news may rekindle fears of more Japanese accounting scandals after Toshiba Corp earlier this year revealed that it overstated past profits by 155 billion yen ($1.3 billion).

Akebono Brake supplies to General Motors, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor, who make up around half of its sales, according to Akebono’s last earnings report.

Akebono Brake found that it overstated sales by around 210 million yen ($1.7 million) in September, and was now studying whether there were other cases of inappropriate book-keeping, the company said in a regulatory filing.

It was originally due to announce its July-September results on Wednesday, but it said it would take around a month for an independent committee to investigate.

Independent investigators who probed Toshiba blamed a breakdown in governance and a corporate culture that discouraged workers from questioning their superiors. ($1 = 121.2300 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.