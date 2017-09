Jan 9 (Reuters) - Akelius Residential publ AB :

* Buys 835 apartments in Berlin

* 27 properties are located in Berlin’s inner city

* Price is 14,800 Swedish crowns ($1,840) per square meter

* Has altogether 12,000 apartments in Berlin and 20,500 apartments in Germany