Jan 13 (Reuters) - Akelius Residential publ AB :

* Intends to issue unsecured bonds maturing in March 2018

* Issue will take place within the existing frame of 1,500 million Swedish crowns ($185.74 million), wherein bonds of 350 million crowns have already been issued

* Danske Bank and Swedbank have been selected as advisers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0758 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)