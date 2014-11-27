FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF- Akelius Residential Property proposes dividend of SEK 1.25/SHR and capital increase of SEK 3 bln
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF- Akelius Residential Property proposes dividend of SEK 1.25/SHR and capital increase of SEK 3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Akelius Residential Property publ AB :

* Said on Wednesday that the Board proposed dividend distribution of 3 billion Swedish crowns, corresponding to 1.25 crown per ordinary share

* Proposed record date is Dec. 22

* Said the Board proposed capital increase of 3 billion crowns through new issue of 480 million ordinary shares at 6.25 crowns per share

* Subscription period to run from Dec. 22 to Dec. 30

* Proposals are subject to EGM approval

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.