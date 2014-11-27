BRIEF- Akelius Residential Property proposes dividend of SEK 1.25/SHR and capital increase of SEK 3 bln

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Akelius Residential Property publ AB :

* Said on Wednesday that the Board proposed dividend distribution of 3 billion Swedish crowns, corresponding to 1.25 crown per ordinary share

* Proposed record date is Dec. 22

* Said the Board proposed capital increase of 3 billion crowns through new issue of 480 million ordinary shares at 6.25 crowns per share

* Subscription period to run from Dec. 22 to Dec. 30

* Proposals are subject to EGM approval

