Oct 14 (Reuters) - Akelius Residential Publ AB :

* Says buys 798 apartments in Berlin

* Says price per square meter is 13,000 Swedish crowns

* Says together with this deal Akelius has 11,000 apartments in Berlin and 19,500 apartments in Germany Source text: bit.ly/11hyd35 Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)