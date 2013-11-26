Norway's Aker to buy another 6 pct of Aker Solutions

OSLO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian holding firm Aker plans to buy another 16.5 million shares or 6 percent of oil services firm Aker Solution, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Aker, already the biggest shareholder in Aker Solutions with 28.2 percent, said it will buy the shares though a bookbuild, though it reserved the right to either increase or decrease the size of the deal.

“We believe in Aker Solutions, we have stated this on several occasions, most recently at our capital markets day presentation,” Aker spokesman Atle Kigen said.

Shares in Aker Solutions have fallen 10 percent over the past year, well underperforming a 20 percent rise in the broader market, as oil firms pare back their capital spending plans. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)