OSLO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - AKER ASA

* Aker ASA is contemplating an issue of 10-year senior unsecured bonds in the Norwegian credit market with maturity in September 2022.

* Net proceeds will be used to refinance Akers existing debt as well as for general corporate purposes.

* Arctic Securities, DnB Markets and Pareto Securities are the lead arrangers of the new potential bond issue.