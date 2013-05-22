Norway's Aker plans to issue NOK 3 bln worth of bonds

OSLO, May 22 (Reuters) - Oslo-listed holding company Aker ASA is planning to issue a 3 billion crowns ($516.66 million) worth of unsecured bonds with maturity in June 2018 and 2020, it said on Wednesday.

Aker, which owns major stakes in Aker Solutions, Det norske and Kvaerner, said it would use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Arctic Securities, DNB Markets, Pareto Securities, SEB and Swedbank First Securities are the lead arrangers in the issue. ($1 = 5.8066 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)