Norway's Aker plans to issue NOK 3 bln worth of bonds
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2013 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

Norway's Aker plans to issue NOK 3 bln worth of bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 22 (Reuters) - Oslo-listed holding company Aker ASA is planning to issue a 3 billion crowns ($516.66 million) worth of unsecured bonds with maturity in June 2018 and 2020, it said on Wednesday.

Aker, which owns major stakes in Aker Solutions, Det norske and Kvaerner, said it would use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Arctic Securities, DNB Markets, Pareto Securities, SEB and Swedbank First Securities are the lead arrangers in the issue. ($1 = 5.8066 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
