FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Newly formed Aker BP beats Q3 earnings forecast, sets dividend
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 10 months ago

Newly formed Aker BP beats Q3 earnings forecast, sets dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Aker BP reported inaugural earnings ahead of analysts' expectations for the third quarter on Monday and said it would initially pay a dividend of at least $250 million per year.

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at $179 million in the July-September period, slightly beating an average $173 million forecast in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Formed in September through the combination of BP's Norwegian unit and Det norske oljeselskap, a firm controlled by investment firm Aker ASA, the new entity is owned 30 percent by BP and 40 percent by Aker.

"The integration process continues to be on track," Aker BP said in a statement.

"The company aims to sustain a minimum dividend level of $250 million per year going forward, payable quarterly and to increase this level once Johan Sverdrup is in production," it added.

The company holds an 11.6 percent stake in the Johan Sverdrup oil field, the North Sea's largest discovery in decades, which is expected to come on stream in late 2019. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.