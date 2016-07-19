Aker blocks Rem Offshore bond restructuring, aims for industrial solution

OSLO, July 19 (Reuters) -

* Holding company Aker, the main owner of oil company Det norske, offshore supply firm Solstad Offshore and shipping firm Ocean Yield among others, says Rem Offshore needs to participate in the consolidation of the industry

* Aker's CEO Oevind Eriksen says that is why "we chose to vote against the proposed restructuring plan at the company's bondholders meeting on 18 July, when our alternative proposal was rejected by REM Offshore".

* Aker will, together with Solstad, pursue efforts to find an industrial solution for REM Offshore in the best interest of creditors and other relevant stakeholders

* Eriksen says Aker will keep delivering on its strategy to use its strong balance sheet and considerable network of banks and industrial partners to capitalise on attractive opportunities in challenging markets

* The NOK 1.0 billion bridge loan to Ocean Yield to finance the investment in new container vessels will support continued growth in dividends and provide further portfolio and counterparty diversification, Eriksen says (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)