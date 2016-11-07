FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Norway's Aker expects increased dividends from its holdings in 2017
#Financials
November 7, 2016 / 8:26 AM / 10 months ago

Norway's Aker expects increased dividends from its holdings in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian investment firm Aker ASA expects increased dividends from the companies in its portfolio in 2017, it said during a presentation of third-quarter earnings on Monday.

In 2015 Aker received 1.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($170.66 million) in dividends from companies it owns.

"We expect 2016 to be at the same level, but from 2017 we expect upstream cash to increase", Chief Executive Oeyvind Eriksen said.

The newly merged oil firm Aker BP, where Aker ASA holds a 40 percent stake, recently confirmed it will begin to pay quarterly dividends. ($1 = 8.2034 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
