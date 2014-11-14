FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

Aker net asset value drops, swings to loss in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian financial investor Aker , which holds stakes in several oil producers and oil service firms, said its net asset value fell sharply in the third quarter and it swung to a pretax loss.

Aker, which controls Aker Solutions, Det norske and Kvaerner, said its net asset value fell to 22.3 billion crowns ($3.28 billion) by the end of the third quarter from 24.2 billion crowns three months earlier as the value of its oil related assets dropped amid the sector’s turmoil.

The firm generated a pretax loss of 333 million crowns in the quarter after an 8 million crown profit a year earlier.

“Aker’s main target is to create shareholder value,” Chief Executive Oeyvind Eriksen said.

“Aker’s dividend policy is part of that, and 2 to 4 percent of net asset value is to be paid to shareholders annually, and the intention is to increase the nominal dividend amount every year.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
