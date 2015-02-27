Aker's net asset value drops

OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian financial investor Aker said its net asset value fell in the fourth quarter due weak market conditions related to the decline in oil prices, and proposed investors reinvested half of their dividend in the firm.

Aker, which holds stakes in several oil producers and service firms such as Aker Solutions, Det norske and Kvaerner, said its net asset value fell to 17.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.32 bln) by the end of the fourth quarter from 22.3 billion crowns three months earlier as the value of its oil related assets dropped amid the sector’s turmoil.

It declared a dividend of 10 crowns per share on 2014 earnings, but proposed that half of the dividend will be with optional settlement in new Aker shares, benefitting from a 10 percent discount to the prevailing share price.

“While preserving Aker’s financial capacity, we are offering our shareholders a choice between an attractive cash only dividend or the opportunity to reinvest half of the dividend in Aker shares at a discount,” Chief Executive Oeyvind Eriksen said.

The firm generated a pretax loss of 1.7 billion crowns in the quarter after a 705 million crown loss a year earlier.