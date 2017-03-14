Aker ASA says nothing new to report on Aker Solutions ownership

OSLO, March 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian investment firm Aker ASA does not plan to announce any news regarding its holdings in engineering firm Aker Solutions, where it is the top owner, an Aker spokesman said on Tuesday.

Financial daily Finansavisen late on Monday reported that U.S. oilfield services firm Halliburton was close to signing a deal to buy Aker Solutions or its key subsea unit.

"We're a listed company with stakes in eight different companies. Many are contacting us, and a natural part of what we do is to talk to others, but we have nothing new to say at this point," Aker spokesman Atle Kigen said.

"We have no plans to issue a stock exchange notice," he added. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)