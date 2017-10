OSLO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Oil services firm Aker Solutions is considering issuing a senior unsecured bond in the Norwegian bond market with maturity of October 2019 to finance general corporate purposes, it said on Thursday.

DNB Markets, Handelsbanken Capital Markets, Nordea Markets, SEB and Swedbank First Securities (Swedbank Norge) are acting as joint managers for the issue, it added in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)