OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions has won a contract from Statoil worth 250 million crowns ($43.68 million), the firm said on Friday.

Aker Solutions is to deliver three subsea trees, tubing hangers and a tool package to the Troll field offshore Norway. ($1 = 5.7230 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)